The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAIT stock opened at GBX 271.62 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.82 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £386.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.33.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

