The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NAIT stock opened at GBX 271.62 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.82 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £386.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.33.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
