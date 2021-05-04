Hochschild Mining plc (HOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HOC stock opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock has a market cap of £967.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.60 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.83 ($2.79).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

