Linker Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,259.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.70 million and $2,259.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.