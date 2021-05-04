Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.