Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.59 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

