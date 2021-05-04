Skrumble Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $536,596.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars.

