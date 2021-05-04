Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Alexandra Mackesy Buys 810 Shares

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,784.80 ($12,783.90).

Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,113.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. Murray International Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.49%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

