AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $107.37 million and $3.23 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.