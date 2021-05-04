Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Declines By 15.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. SMC has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

SMCAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

