Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rises By 20.8%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RTOKY stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

