Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220,841 shares of company stock worth $99,144,321 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

