Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57.

