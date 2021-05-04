Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $267,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,122.01 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 714.66, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

