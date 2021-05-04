Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 894.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $5,154,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $858.91 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $864.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

