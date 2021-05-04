Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

BRX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

