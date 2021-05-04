PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

