Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.