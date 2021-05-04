Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43.

