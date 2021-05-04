Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
