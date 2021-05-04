Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.