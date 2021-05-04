Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

