Qorvo (QRVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.42 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

