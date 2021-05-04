Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

