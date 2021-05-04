Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

