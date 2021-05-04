Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,471.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,476.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,404.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.