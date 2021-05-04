Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

