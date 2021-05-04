SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.