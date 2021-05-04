W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $443.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

