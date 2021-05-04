Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$321.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.