Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Neutral Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $8,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

