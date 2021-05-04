Cwm LLC Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

