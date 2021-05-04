Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

