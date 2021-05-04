iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 358,865 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

