Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.38 and a 200 day moving average of $339.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $394.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

