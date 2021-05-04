Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

