Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,652 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.