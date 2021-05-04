Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

