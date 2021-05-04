Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

