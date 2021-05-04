Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.13 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

