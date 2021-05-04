Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

