STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 731.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 424,751 shares of company stock worth $49,425,559 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

