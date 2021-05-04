Analysts Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Total posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Total by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

