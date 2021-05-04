$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.17. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

