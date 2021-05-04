QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in QCR by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

