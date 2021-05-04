Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 678.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 408,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,433,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.