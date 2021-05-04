iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $3,481,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

