NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of NOV worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NOV by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in NOV by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

