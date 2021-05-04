Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

