AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,030 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $488.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.46 and its 200-day moving average is $538.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.33 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.