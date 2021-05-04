AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

