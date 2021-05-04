Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 816 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NRP opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.